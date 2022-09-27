The Global Flame Retardant Market Size Is Anticipated to Reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Flame Retardant Industry Overview

The global flame retardant market size was valued at USD 7.46 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for flame retardants is anticipated to be driven by the growing usage of fire-resistant products in various end-use industries, such as electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others. These industries are increasingly using flame retardant-based materials to meet the fire safety and prevention regulations. The product demand is also fueled by the growing awareness among consumers about improving the fire safety of combustible materials and products. In offices and homes, flame retardants eliminate the risk of fire from an increasing number of electrical and consumer goods.

They also safeguard modern equipment and materials, such as building insulation, engineering thermoplastics, circuit boards, cables, and others, from the ignition and spread of fire. The growth of halogenated flame retardants, such as brominated, chlorinated, and others, is significantly restrained by the harmful effects of the chemicals on humans and the environment. Certain compounds, such as Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD), are banned in European Union, Japan, and Canada.

This has majorly driven the market for the development of safer alternatives, such as phosphorous, bromine, and chlorine-based non-halogenated flame retardants. The shifting trend toward the replacement of halogenated flame retardants has mainly driven innovation for new non-halogenated products as it promotes environmental sustainability. For instance, GYC Group, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and fire resistance products, offers a wide range of halogen-free products.

Manufacturers look for less toxic products to make changes in the product composition, such as aluminum triohydroxide. It is expected that most of the demand will arise from applications, such as polyolefins, epoxy resins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), engineering thermoplastics, rubber, and others. China, Iran, Italy, the U.K., the U.S., and France, are among the worst-hit economies due to the pandemic that resulted in industrial shutdowns, supply chain disruptions, and trade halts. This factor may hamper the market growth to some extent.

Flame Retardant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flame retardants market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Flame Retardants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Halogenated

Non-Halogenated

Flame Retardants Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Polyolefins

Epoxy Resins

UPE

PVC

ETP

Rubber

Styrenics

Others

Flame Retardants End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Construction

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Flame Retardants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Flame Retardant market include

Clariant

LANXESS

BASF SE

ICL

Abermarle Corp.

DuPont

DSM

