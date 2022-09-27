Payment Gateway Software Market Growth, Trends, Huge Business Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

Payment gateways automate the payment transaction process between shoppers and merchants, securely transmitting transaction information to banks. E-commerce businesses depend on payment gateways to ensure that payment information is passed securely from the customer to the merchant and payment processor. This type of software is used by e-commerce managers to accept payments on multiple channels and by finance professionals to track payment performance.

This type of software should not be confused with payment processing software, which focuses on business-to-business (B2B) payments. Payment gateways integrate with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and subscription management software to process payments for the goods and services sold using these solutions.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Payment Gateway Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (MT)

Global top five Payment Gateway Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the payment gateway software experts in this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-premise

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Enterprise Size, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Logistics

Transportation

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Global Payment Gateway Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Payment Gateway Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Payment Gateway Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Payment gateway software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key company’s payment gateway software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key company’s payment gateway software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key company’s payment gateway software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Software AG

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Axway

ArcESB International

OpenText Corp.

Cleo.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

Adeptia

Generix Group

SEEBURGER AG

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?

What are the top driving elements of the industry?

What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?

What are the obstacles developed to the market?

How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?

Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?

Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.

