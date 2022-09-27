Cat Litter Products Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Dr. Elsey’s

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cat Litter Products Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cat Litter Products Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

There are a variety of cat litter products available on the market. The most common type of cat litter is clay-based, which is composed of small particles of clay. Other types of cat litter include clumping, crystal, and natural. Clay-based cat litter is the most absorbent type of litter, and it is also the most economical. However, it can be dusty and tracked out of the litter box.

Key Trends:

The key trends in cat litter products technology are the development of new materials, the use of clumping agents, and the use of deodorants.

The most common type of cat litter is made from clay. However, there are many other types of materials that can be used, such as corn, wheat, and pine. Clumping agents are often added to cat litter to help it clump together, making it easier to scoop out. Deodorants are also often added to help control odor.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the cat litter products market include the increasing number of cat ownership, the preference for natural and eco-friendly products, and the availability of a wide range of products. The number of cat ownership has been increasing globally, owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of owning a pet. In addition, the preference for natural and eco-friendly products is also driving the growth of the cat litter products market. A wide range of products is available in the market, which is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Market Segments:

The Cat Litter Products Market is segmented into product type, raw material, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into clumping and non-clumping. Depending on raw material, it is segregated into clay, silica, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty pet stores, and online channels. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Cat Litter Products Market report includes players such as Mars Inc., Nestle SA, The Clorox Company, Dr. Elsey’s, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Pestell PET Products, ZOLUX SAS, Cat Litter Company, and Healthy Pet.

