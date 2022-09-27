New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Social Commerce Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Social Commerce Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Social Commerce Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/social-commerce-market/

Social commerce is the combination of social media and e-commerce. It refers to the use of social media platforms to connect with potential and current customers and promote and sell products or services.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in social commerce technology:

1. Social media integration: Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are being integrated into e-commerce platforms to provide a more social and engaging experience for shoppers.

2. Personalization: Ecommerce platforms are using data from social media platforms to personalize the shopping experience for each individual user.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21128/

Key Drivers:

There are a number of key drivers of social commerce market growth.

Firstly, the increasing popularity of social media platforms is driving more users to engage in social commerce activities.

Secondly, the increasing number of mobile users is also fueling growth in the social commerce market, as users are able to access social media platforms and make purchases on the go.

Market Segments:

The Social Commerce Market is segmented by business model, product type, platform/sales channel and region. By business model, the market is divided into B2C, B2B and C2C. Based on product type, it is segmented into personal & beauty care, apparels and others. On the basis of platform/sales channel, it is bifurcated into video commerce, social network-led commerce, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Social Commerce Market includes players such as Etsy, Inc., Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho), Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Pinduoduo Inc., Pinterest, Inc., Poshmark, Roposo, Snap, Inc., Taobao and TikTok.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21128/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.