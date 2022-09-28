Doctors’ Choice Announces Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

Kolkata, India, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — The pungent and aromatic mustard oil is a very common ingredient in Indian cuisine. Kachi Ghani Mustard oil has gained popularity as it should due to its immense health benefits.

Besides adding strong flavour to traditional dishes, it comes with a high smoke point. That’s the reason why Kachi Ghani Mustard oil can be used for sauteing, stir-frying or even deep-frying ingredients.

Most Common Benefits of Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil

Can Minimise Inflammation

The presence of omega 3 in mustard oil is said to be involved in regulating the inflammatory processes. Therefore, it might help decrease oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

Blocking Microbial Growth

Particularly when compared to essential oils like thyme and Mexican oregano. Several other test-tube studies have noticed that Kachi Ghani Mustard oil even blocks the growth of certain types of fungi and molds. These antimicrobial properties may aid in the prevention of the growth of some harmful bacteria.

May Reduce Pain

Mustard oil contains a chemical compound called allyl isothiocyanate. This chemical composition may relieve pain receptors in the body.

May Slow Down the Growth of Cancer Cells

Although this does not apply to all cancer cells, it does apply to a few. But research suggests that mustard oil can help delay the growth and spread of cancer cells.

