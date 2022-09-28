Visionary financial creator and two fintech startups pull forces to launch the first index for a thriving retail investors’ YouTube community

Irvine, California, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Stock Card is excited to announce the launch of its first creator-branded index, the Bow Tie Nation Index, in partnership with Joseph Hogue, CFA, and Index One. This index launch will pave the path for the launch of branded products by top financial creators and their communities. The official launch date for the Bow Tie Nation Index is 09/26/2022.

Stock Card believes that creator-branded indexes pave the path for creating transparent and accountable products that meet the needs and preferences of retail investor communities typically neglected by traditional financial products. The index also provides transparency and accountability to financial creators and communities to apply more diligence and prudence in investment decisions.

Bow Tie Nation index by Joseph Hogue and Stock Card

The Bow Tie Nation Index is the first index created by a partnership between Stock Card and Joseph Hogue, CFA, and the Index One index, a leading tech-based index provider, calculates the index independently. The index aims to serve the specific needs of individual investors who look for a more active and selective process of investing in the stock market that can generate alpha and are less volatile than the typical retail investors’ stock-picking activities. For more information, visit the index’s webpage on Stock Card’s platform: https://stockcard.io/indexes/BOWT.

“Powerful technological and demographic forces are giving rise to the number and participation of retail investors in the capital market. Financial creators and their interaction and engagement with retail investor communities are one of such forces that have transferred the center of investment conversation and commentary to retail investor communities.” — Hoda, Mehr, Founder and CEO, Stock Card

Stock Card is a financial technology firm that brings digestible insights and curated model portfolios and ideas to individual investors. The company’s mission is to enable anyone with any level of financial knowledge and wealth to benefit from the compounding effects of fact-based investment decisions easily and intuitively. Stock Card’s Insight Engine technology collects, aggregates, and transforms millions of pieces of financial and non-financial information into intuitive and digestible information to make investment decisions more on facts and less on emotions. Backed by its founder and visionary creators, tech founders, and operators, the company partners with financial creators who use the platform and its tools to enable retail investors to become the best asset managers for their personal wealth and portfolios. Stock Card is headquartered in California with remote-first worldwide operations. For additional information, visit stockcard.io/home or @stockcardhq on Twitter

Joseph Hogue, CFA, is a financial creator and educator. He founded and grew the Bow Tie Nation community and the Let’s Talk Money YouTube channel to more than 600,000 members on YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and other social media platforms and through his newsletter. He is a former marine and VC analyst with a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and one of the leading and early financial creators on YouTube. For additional information, visit the Let’s Talk Money YouTube channel.

Index One is a trusted index solution provider based in London, UK. A tech-driven solution, Index One supports a high degree of index customization with the ability to personalize portfolios that reflect investors’ values and financial objectives. With Index One, financial professionals can create customized indices for a low fee, build stronger portfolios and make informed investment decisions by promoting accuracy, flexibility, and transparency in index models.

For more information, please contact Hoda Mehr, Founder and CEO, Stock Card, via email at hoda@stockcard.io or through Twitter https://twitter.com/hodamehr.