S & B Pallets Recycles Its Wooden Pallets-The Environmental Friendly Option for Your Business

Scarborough, ON, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — S & B Pallets has recently announced that they are more involved in the refurbishment of wooden pallets than ever. They use the latest production techniques that comply with the industry specifications laid out by the National Wooden Pallet & Container Association.

S & B Pallets mentions that they have taken a green initiative to supply Toronto Recycled Pallets in and around Toronto. The latest figures from Canada’s wood pallet industry show that more than 95% of wood pallets in Canada get recycled or reused. Almost 30% of wooden pallets that enter the recycling process get broken. These broken wooden pallets can be further used as recycled paper.

When speaking with the company representative, he outlined that Recycled Pallets are 70% lower in cost than new wooden pallets, and they maintain structural integrity to get the job done.

Recycled pallets from S & B Pallets can be the perfect choice if you opt to follow the eco-friendly rules in your business or company. These recycled pallets are graded based on their condition, consistency factors, and quality. The higher-grade pallets can be stronger, more durable, and more reliable.

By choosing the Recycled Pallets, you make huge savings for your company and they’re readily available. They ensure you get remarkable quality recycled pallets for all your production needs.

