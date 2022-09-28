Which Key Players hold a major share of global Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Industry Overview

The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market size was valued at USD 606.57 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The worldwide increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, is fueling the market growth. Factors such as unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, antimicrobial resistance, alcohol consumption, and smoking are contributing to the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As per the studies conducted by B. Braun Melsungen AG in 2018, around 2.0% to 10.0% of diabetic people suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, as per the American College of Physicians, in 2017, the global annual incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers is around 6.3% and the lifetime incidence rate of foot ulcers in patients suffering from diabetes ranges from 19.0%-34.0%. Since anti-biofilm wound dressing products are highly recommended for treating chronic wounds, thus this factor is expected to significantly boost the market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare facilities such as hospitals have been exhausted with many Covid positive patients; therefore, many countries have postponed elective surgeries and other healthcare procedures for an indefinite period. Therefore, patients suffering from acute and chronic wounds must be treated at home or in outpatient clinics. Thus, demand for wound care products such as anti-biofilm wound dressing used in home settings has increased. Moreover, the demand for home healthcare among the aging population is increasing as this population group is at a higher risk of acquiring the infection and cannot visit any healthcare facilities. In addition, many patients have adopted online counseling for their health-related concerns.

According to the U.S. CDC, 6 in 10 adults are suffering from a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults are suffering from two or more chronic diseases in the U.S. Furthermore, chronic diseases are the leading cause of disability and death and a key contributor to the country’s USD 3.5 trillion annual healthcare costs. As a result of the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the number of surgeries being performed has increased. Wound dressing products such as silver-based wound dressing are increasingly being used to prevent surgical site infections. Most surgical wounds after cancer surgery are generally large in size and deep, producing exudate that requires regular management. Anti-biofilm wound dressing products such as silver and iodine-based wound dressings help to manage large wounds, thus reducing the risk of infection. Therefore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for the products, thereby propelling the market growth.

Increasing incidence of burns, trauma events, and road accidents across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, according to the WHO (2018), approximately 1,000,000 people in India suffer from severe or moderate burns every year. In addition, as per the NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Finland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn wounds. Furthermore, according to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally and road accidents account for around 3,242 deaths per day. Road accidents mostly occur in middle- or low-income countries. Biomaterials and skin substitutes are majorly used for healing all kinds of burn wounds. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for products, which is expected to lead to considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, as more people are participating in sports and recreational activities, the risk of injuries is increasing. For instance, according to Stanford Children’s Health, over 3.5 million injuries are reported annually among children and teens in the U.S., and around 21% of all injuries are traumatic brain injuries. Furthermore, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, from 2016 to 2017, around 17,655 people were hospitalized due to sports-related injuries. Similarly, according to the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) 2017 report, approximately 8.6 million sports injuries are reported in the U.S. each year. Thus, an increase in the incidence of injuries is anticipated to drive the demand for anti-biofilm wound dressing products, thereby aiding the market growth.

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-biofilm wound dressing market on the basis of mode of mechanism, application, and region:

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Mode of Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Physical

Chemical

Biological

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing market include

ConvaTec

Smith & Nephew PLC

Urgo Medical

Coloplast

3M

