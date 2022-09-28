TVG Brings Easy Business Setup Plans For Automotive Industry in JAFZA

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — With a workforce of around 8000 talented individuals, automotive companies from over 70 countries operate successfully in the Jabel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). The experts at TVG will help entrepreneurs to launch their automotive businesses in Dubai.

Jebel Ali Free Zone aka Jafza is a member of DP World Group and a significant contributor to the booming automotive industry in the country. In 2021, Dubai handled 4.8 million metric tonnes of vehicles and transport commodities, equating to $12.4 billion, which is more than one-third of the total trade. Thanks to the world-class logistics infrastructure and effective global trade network of Jazfa for ensuring a steady rise in the automotive sector in the UAE.

Jafza’z world-class infrastructure and trade volumes are continuously attracting the automotive industry giants like Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volvo, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, etc.

The Jabel Ali Free Zone connects auto traders with over 260 airports via the Al Maktoum International Airport and 150 ports via Jabel Ali Port when it comes to transportation facilities. Additionally, it provides traders with an accessible GCC road network and Etihad Rail that will commence its operations in 2023.

The business setup experts at TVG will encourage entrepreneurs who belong to the automotive sector for setting up their manufacturing units in the JAFZA. Firstly, they will help the OEMs to decide on a suitable location for their entity along with choosing a relevant company name.

Later on, TVG experts will help entrepreneurs in choosing a suitable license for their business activities. In several cases, the most preferred licenses for automotive companies are industrial and logistics licenses.

TVG business setup consultancy helps entrepreneurs in spreading their wings in the UAE by starting a company. They give genuine guidance in every step involved in the company setup process across the UAE, be it Visa stamping, company registration, or getting a business license.