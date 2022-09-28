COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Share, Key Players and Forecast Report till 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 Detection Kits Industry Overview

The global COVID-19 detection kits market size is valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027.

Several nations are engaged in the development of kits and apps along with tracking programs for mass testing. The COVID-19 smartphone app established by Britain uses Bluetooth signals to identify COVID-19 affected individuals. This centralized approach also provides detailed data pertaining to the symptoms and risks of infection. Such initiatives accelerate the detection of infected patients, which further impacts revenue growth. Manual testing, pitfalls in read-out timing, and visual reporting lead to uncertain outcomes compared to automated tests. In regard to this, QIAGEN has developed an easy-to-use digital test, known as Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total, in August 2020. This serology test is conducted on a portable digital device to offer reliable results in 10 minutes and mitigates such risks. The availability of smart testing solutions is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

In recent times, the utility of serology tests has expanded with the initiation of multiple SARS-CoV-2 serological surveys globally, thus propelling the demand for these tests. For instance, the National Institutes of Health serosurvey includes investigation of blood samples of over 10,000 U.S. adults with no confirmed history of coronavirus infection to detect anti-SARS-CoV-2 protein IgM & IgG antibodies. It also includes additional tests to evaluate immune responses of volunteers to the virus.

Most of the countries have expanded testing sites by the establishment of drive and walk-through testing centers. These testing centers reduce the waiting time as well as minimize the risk of contagion to healthcare professionals. At-home sample-collection techniques have also emerged as comparatively safer options for the detection of the coronavirus. The confluence of these factors addresses the challenges pertaining to the shortage of supplies and a limited number of testing sites. The advent of new cutting-edge testing technologies to mitigate the adverse impact of the current pandemic is anticipated to foment the organic revenue growth of players engaged in supplying detection kits. For instance, a large-scale next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology exhibits the potential to run up to 100,000 pooled samples in a single instrument within 8 to 12 hours, which escalates the testing capacity. Although these technologies are still in the research phase, they provide lucrative opportunities for market progression in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 detection kits market on the basis of product, sample type, mode, end-use, and region:

COVID-19 Detection Kits Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

RT-PCR Assay Kits

Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes

COVID-19 Detection Kits Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab

Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab

Nasal Swab

Others

COVID-19 Detection Kits Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

Decentralized or Point-of-Care (PoC) Testing

Centralized Testing (Non-PoC)

COVID-19 Detection Kits End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Others (Research Institutes & Direct-to-Consumers)

COVID-19 Detection Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global COVID-19 Detection Kits market include

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Veredus Laboratories

DiaSorin

altona Diagnostics GmbH

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd

Abbott

Luminex Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

