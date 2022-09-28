Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Key Players, Share and End-User Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Industry Overview

The global contrast enhanced ultrasound market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Key factor attributing to the market growth include the introduction of affordable contrast agents, increasing ultrasound procedural volume, and contrast imaging modes becoming an integral feature of ultrasound systems. Furthermore, contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) is more cost-efficient, radiation-free, and patient-friendly than other technologies. This is also expected to propel the market growth. The importance of integrating CEUS technology in Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics has been a key takeaway in the fight against COVID-19.

This has contributed to growing adoption of contrast-enhanced ultrasound, owing to the advantage it provides in early diagnosis of COVID-19-related pneumonia. A sudden increase in the number of lung ultrasonography procedures performed has increased the demand for this process. The rising incidence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases is expected to boost the demand further. Contrast enhanced ultrasound served one of the preferred grading systems for assessment of lung deterioration in COVID-19 patients. In addition, these devices played an important role as a bedside imaging tool to measure perfusion impairment in lung, kidney, and brain of pediatric COVID-19 patients. CEUS helps identify lung damage even during asymptomatic phase of the COVID-19. Significant number of studies to assess applications of CEUS to detect the presence of microthrombi in COVID-19 patients are expected to boost the usage of these devices in the coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market

Frequent monitoring of Left Ventricular Volume (LV) and Ejection Fraction (LVEF) is vital in determining the timing & type of treatment offered to a patient with Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs) because of increasing patient referrals for CEUS procedures. Despite the advent of advanced ultrasound imaging techniques, like harmonic imaging, the LV and LVEF values in patients are often underestimated due to their poor endocardial border delineation. Thus, the increasing demand for sensitive and accurate diagnostic tools in the quantitative assessment of ventricular volume in cardiac patients is expected to boost the market growth. The increasing prevalence of CVDs, liver lesions, kidney lesions, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the demand for CEUS services as these are major areas of clinical application of contrast-enhanced ultrasound systems. According to the WHO, globally, CVDs are the leading cause of death. Around 17.9 million people die each year worldwide due to CVDs. The incidence of CVD is increasing each year with a rising prevalence of behavioral risk factors, such as consumption of alcohol or tobacco, lack of physical activity, and an unhealthy diet.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

IVF Time-lapse Imaging Devices Market – The global IVF time-lapse imaging devices market size was valued at USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rise in infertility cases due to sedentary lifestyles.

– The global IVF time-lapse imaging devices market size was valued at USD 282.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rise in infertility cases due to sedentary lifestyles. Medical Telepresence Robots Market – The global medical telepresence robots market size was valued at USD 48.7 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Equipment

Contrast Agent

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Non-targeted

Targeted

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Diagnostic Centers

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market include

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

nanoPET Pharma GmbH

ESAOTE SpA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter