Devart Tops in Multiple Categories at DBTA 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Three DBTA 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards went to the dbForge Studio product line, the IDEs that help users streamline all their database activities with a single integrated solution. Another one of Devart‘s top-ranked products is SecureBridge, a set of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket and SignalR protocols.



Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, is recognized as DBTA Readers’ Choice Finalist for the fourth consecutive year.



Devart solutions were awarded in the following categories:

To learn more, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/devart-products-become-the-winners-of-dbta-2022-readers-choice-awards.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.