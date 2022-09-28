Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Chantal Dion on 20 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Chantal Dion on the occasion of her 20th anniversary with the company.

Chantal’s journey began on September 3, 2002. “I started my career at Future Electronics as a Branch Database Administrator, then moved to the Operations side of the department,” she said. “Now I’m the Manager of Operations for that same department.”

Jacqueline Gruia-Gray, Director of WW Engineering Operations and Chantal’s supervisor, said that Chantal has been contributing to Future’s success from the very beginning, and her importance to the team has only grown over the years.

“Chantal started developing the tools and databases for demand creation processes, and today she’s the manager of these elements, plus a lot more,” Gruia-Gray said. “Spending 20 years in one team shows her dedication to the program, and to Future Electronics.”

After two decades on the job, Chantal says her work is as satisfying and rewarding as ever. “I truly enjoy what I do,” she said. “I am proud and thankful to be a part of the Future Electronics family.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

