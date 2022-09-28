Adam Vital Hospital conferred the Excellence in Orthopaedics & Traumatology Award from the World Medical Council

The hospital is an avid advocate of Clinical Service Line Rationalization

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — The alarming levels of Vitamin D deficiency amongst the UAE citizens and residents, augmented by their sedentary work routines and physically inactive lifestyles, have catapulted the prevalence of arthritis and degenerative bone, joint and muscular conditions in the community. The inadequate provision for world-class Orthopaedic & Spine Care in the region prompted Adam Vital’s entry into the Dubai Healthcare landscape.

“Adam Vital Hospital is an avid advocate of Clinical Service Line Rationalization to streamline patient access, ensure clinical excellence and drive operational efficiencies in the UAE healthcare ecosystem. Intrinsically built on such core values, the Integrated and Sub-specialized Orthopaedics & Neuro Spine care model at Adam Vital Hospital is driven by a highly qualified multidisciplinary team of American & European Board-Certified Consultants, Interventional Pain Medicine Specialists, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Therapists and Allied Health Experts with extensive local experience to ensure excellent clinical outcomes”, CEO Mohammed Omer said in a statement. “Prestigious accolades such as the one conferred to us by the World Medical Council reinforce our resolute and unwavering commitment to excellence in Orthopaedics & Neuro Spine Medicine”.

Adam Vital Hospital is a Specialized Orthopaedics & NeuroSpine Center of Excellence with decades-old origin in Munich (Germany), offering Advance Musculoskeletal Medicine based on a vetted and acclaimed German model of care. Adam Vital Hospital offers 24×7 Advanced Orthopaedics and Neuro Spine care in a contemporarily designed facility supported by well equipped and modern Diagnostic Imaging Center (MRI, CT, X-Ray, DEXA & Ultrasound), Clinical Laboratory, Physio & Rehab Center and Orthopaedics& Spine Emergency Center. The 60-bed facility, including plush Royal and VIP rooms with 4 technologically sophisticated major Operation Theatre Rooms, is thoughtfully planned to ensure evidence-based medicine and excellent patient experience.

The 360 Degree Sports Medicine Center at Adam Vital Hospital is integrated with a robust and first of its kind Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation practice in the region, with some of the most unique and advanced technological infrastructures, including a Biomechanical Lab to alleviate pain, expedite recovery, restore function, and improve performance.

Dubai is one of the world’s top 10 medical tourism destinations, with Orthopaedic and Spine Diseases ranking among the top 3 diagnoses. The Visiting Doctor’s Program at Adam Vital Hospital hosts some of the globally most renowned Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeons to offer world-class care to patients right in the heart of Dubai city without having to travel all the way to the US and Europe. One of its kind Limb Lengthening & Deformity Correction Center at Adam Vital Hospital works in close collaboration with the local and international Government agencies to treat some of the rarest and most complex limb deformities in children and adults from across the globe. Hospital has a dedicated International Patient Care Team to offer customized and affordable Medical Tourism Packages.

About Adam Vital Hospital

Address: 10th Street – behind Al Fattan Plaza – Garhoud – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Business Mail: info.hospital@adamvital.ae

Business phone: 800 248

Website: https://www.adamvitalhospital.com/