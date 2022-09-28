Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Key Players and Growth Information Analysis 2028

Europe Air Ambulance Services Industry Overview

The Europe air ambulance services market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancement are major factors driving this market’s growth. Moreover, developments, such as online booking of ambulance services, are creating a positive outlook for the European market. Furthermore, increasing emergency healthcare expenditure, rising number of hospitals providing air ambulance services, and enhancing medical facilities across Europe are other factors supporting market growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases, and cancer amongst other chronic disorders has surged the demand for air ambulance services. Factors such as the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and physical inactivity are contributing to an upsurge in the prevalence of these diseases. For instance, according to the WHO, there are around 60 million people with diabetes in the European region. In event of a medical emergency, air ambulances are a vital solution.

They are equipped with medical equipment and staff that provide medical care in flight. The non-medical personnel help in transporting patients and organs. These services offer numerous benefits, such as convenience, safety, and flexibility. Thus, advantages offered by air ambulances and the growing burden of chronic diseases are factors boosting market growth.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the most common causes of death in Europe. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, CVD each year causes around 3.9 million deaths in Europe and above 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). It accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the EU. Most chronic diseases, such as heart disease and stroke, require immediate medical attention. Advanced and innovative medical care is provided in air ambulances to patients suffering from heart disease. As a result, air ambulance services are available to provide rapid response in these situations.

Increasing healthcare expenditure in Europe is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market for air ambulance services. According to the Eurostat, in 2018, healthcare expenditure accounted for 9.9% of GDP. Amongst the EU Member States, the major shares were reported in Germany (11.5% of GDP), France (11.3%), and Sweden (10.9%). Moreover, as per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, in 2019, Switzerland had the second-highest healthcare budget after the U.S., with expenditures accounting for USD 8,000 per capita.

Technological developments in air ambulance services are stimulating market growth. Air ambulances are fortified with innovative medical devices and accessories such as a heart monitor, defibrillator, and a ventilator that offer preliminary emergency medical care to patients. The high-tech encroachments in communication systems in an air ambulance enable the transfer of real-time patients’ health data to medical experts, letting doctors prepare for the emergency in advance.

Furthermore, an upsurge in per capita healthcare spending is likely to have a positive effect on the salaries of medical experts, treatment facilities, and hospital administration. It also helps decrease the cost of medical procedures and medications. Moreover, growth in per capita healthcare expenses might benefit in overcoming the challenge of shortage of medical professionals and facilities. An escalation in the availability of these resources is projected to further propel the growth of the market.

The presence of a large population over 60 years old that usually possess lower immunity levels and is more susceptible to chronic diseases, is a factor expected to have a significant impact on market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Eurostat statistics, in Europe, the population of people aged 65 years or more is expected to upsurge considerably, increasing from 90.5 million in 2019 to reach 129.8 million by 2050. The elderly population is highly vulnerable to diseases such as heart attacks, arthritis, osteoporosis stroke, obesity, and diabetes. Patients suffering from these diseases might necessitate an emergency and a non-emergency ambulance service model. Therefore, the rising geriatric population is expected to contribute to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market for air ambulance services in Europe. The increasing patient population suffering from COVID-19 provides an opportunity for market players to launch air ambulance services for patients in order to transfer them from remote villages to urban sprawls in a quick time.

Thus, rising investments by key players to adapt and develop innovative technologies are likely to spur market growth during the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

Babcock Norway has been granted a novel contract with European Union (EU). This contract intends to provide round-the-clock and speedy jet air ambulance service to the rescEU scheme. February 2021: REVA, Inc. partnered with Gainjet Ireland, a privately held aircraft charter operator and management firm. The aim of the partnership is to establish a European center at Shannon Airport.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe air ambulance services market include

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

REVA, Inc.

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Centreline AV Limited

Airbus S.A.S.

