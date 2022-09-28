Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Industry Overview

The Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market size was estimated at USD 361.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising investments towards the development of the cold chain sector have led to an increased usage of large-level refrigeration systems, thus driving the demand for MDI-based PU technical insulation over the forecast period. Europe was one of the worst-hit regions due to the pandemic in 2020, leading to the temporary closure of number of industrial projects, including the construction of new power generation plants and commercial buildings. The industry suffered a major setback, owing to the lack of product demand on account of delayed maintenance activities from the industrial sector.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market

Key raw materials including MDI and polyols are derived from crude oil. The pandemic also led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, owing to a lack of demand. However, with the reopening of operations, crude oil prices witnessed a sudden jump in prices. This is expected to result in an increase in raw material prices, thereby leading to a short-term spike in product prices.

In Germany, the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation is expected to witness significant growth at a rate of 3.9% over the forecast period, owing to the significant product demand from the commercial construction sector in Germany. Commercial construction is presumed to observe a strong growth fueled by rising per capita income, low-interest rates, and a rising number of immigrants.

An increase in the power and energy consumption in Germany, Russia, Italy, U.K., and Belgium is expected to open new growth avenues in the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing population, rise in the number of industrial facilities and commercial offices and buildings, and improvement in the healthcare sector.

Key manufacturers adopt backward integration strategies, such as collaborations with raw material suppliers to assert control over the quality of materials for enhanced strength of technical insulation materials. This helps them lower their transportation costs. Manufacturers offer customization options to industrial customers, as per long-term supply agreements, thus increasing the productivity.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry Research Reports.

Insulation Market – The global insulation market size was estimated at USD 57.95 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period.

– The global insulation market size was estimated at USD 57.95 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period. Technical Insulation Market – The global technical insulation market size was estimated at USD 7.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market include

Rockwool Insulation A/S

Owens Corning

Huntsman International LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Knauf Insulation

Kingspan Group

NMC SA

SIG plc

Winco Technologies

Recticel Group

BRUGG GROUP AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.