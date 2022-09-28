Network Traffic Analysis Market Prospective Growth and Trends Report 2028

Network Traffic Analysis Industry Overview

The global network traffic analysis market size was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth can be attributed to the rising need for proper network administration in line with the growing network complexities. The growing internet penetration rate and the subsequent rise in cybercrimes are expected to contribute to the market growth. Continued cloud migration, IoT deployments, and 5G rollouts also bode well for the growth of the market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions imposed in different parts of the world as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus has had a moderate impact on network traffic analysis. The pandemic and the effort to control it have slowed global economic activity and reduced the efficiency of normal business activity. However, the growing awareness and need for improved visibility into devices connecting to the network drive the market growth. Surging demand for cloud-based software will drive the demand for network traffic analysis.

Furthermore, the volumes of data being exchanged over the data networks show no signs of abating as organizations are aggressively adopting remote working and work-from-home practices in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic as part of the efforts to ensure the safety of the employees. This has particularly triggered the need for securing the data transmission and managing the data traffic efficiently, thereby driving the demand for network traffic analysis solutions.

The significant spike in traffic over the data networks is driving the need for network traffic analysis. Cloudflare had already reported additional stress on the global wireless networks in March 2020 when the pandemic was gripping the world. Access requests are particularly on a rise in line with the growing preference for remote working. Regulatory mandates, such as those drafted by the Federal Trade Commission regarding network security in the wake of the growth in cybercrimes across the globe, are also prompting both large enterprises and small and medium enterprises to opt for network traffic analysis solutions.

Advances in communications and networking technology are expected to open new growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. The growing preference for connected devices to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market. The continued rollout of IoT networks and the subsequent increase in IoT traffic also bodes well for the growth of the market. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy being pursued aggressively by various organizations is also expected to necessitate the adoption of network traffic analysis solutions.

Proper administration of data networks has become of paramount importance in the wake of the continued establishment of data centers in different parts of the world, and the subsequent growth in data network infrastructure and exponential rise in cloud traffic. The rising number of cyberattacks, such as malware attacks, computer virus attacks, and Denial of Service attacks, targeting enterprise networks is also necessitating the adoption of network traffic analysis solutions. However, a looming lack of adequate awareness and the high costs associated with network traffic analysis solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Kentik announced the launch of the industry’s first Synthetic Monitoring Solution to provide autonomous testing. The solution proactively tests performance elements and adapts to dynamic internet traffic and paths.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global network traffic analysis market include

Awake Security Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Cloudflare, Inc.

Core Security Technologies

NEC Corporation

NETSCOUTSystems, Inc.

Netreo Incorporated

SolarWinds

