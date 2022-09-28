Join Fun + Brunch = FUNCH! for an Exciting F1 Brunch followed by The Best Pool Party at Sofitel Sentosa Oct 1

Singapore, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — FUNCH, renowned host of the hottest pool parties combining fun and brunch with all-afternoon drinks and games, is teaming up with crypto VC Native Capital (NATCAP) to bring in the new month with an epic pool party on Saturday, October 1 at the Kwee Zeen Sofitel in Sentosa, Singapore. Following on the heels of Asia’s premier cryptocurrency conference Token2049 Singapore and coinciding with the city’s Formula 1 weekend, this party is not one to be missed.

Show up between 12 noon to 3 pm to enjoy a scrumptious buffet brunch with a menu that is sure to please everyone. The feast includes gourmet appetizers such as caviar, sushi, dim sum and oysters, with a wide range of fish, meat, deli, salad and dessert options to round out the meal. And of course, there is also a suitably impressive drinks menu, with wine, spirits, cocktails and beer available for party-goers to enjoy.

Singapore’s Formula 1 pool party will kick off after brunch, running from 3 pm to 10 pm. Top UK DJs will be playing all day long, setting the party vibe while over a dozen FUNCH pool games provide non-stop entertainment for party-goers. Want to play Jenga with giant blocks? How about pool basketball or Twister? FUNCH has something for everyone.

Pool Games List

Double Shootout Basketball / Limbo / Giant Connect-4 / Giant Jenga / Electric Cars / Twister / Marvel Pinball / Giant Tic Tac Toe / Giant Checkers / Floating Battle Logs Water Toys / Floating Volleyball and Basketball / Ring Toss / Bag Toss / Go Limbo / Giant Floats

The pool party will also be an excellent chance to network. Partner companies in attendance will include: Native Capital, blockchain game Redshield, DAO Venture Capital CrowdFundJunction, sports NFT company JETCOIN, Web3 PR agency yourPRstrategist, upcoming metaverse signature event by Men’s Folio, Metavision and Tennix, a tennis Web3 solution.

There is no entry fee to the pool party and the dress code is ‘beach casual’.

For the brunch, event partners are pleased to extend a complimentary welcome drink and a F1 Brunch 20% discount to guests.

Booking link can be found here: Formula One Brunch Discounted Booking:

https://booking.resdiary.com/TablePlus/Standard/KweeZeenAccor8103/2996?date=2022-10-01&partySize=2&promotionId=85264&time=12:00&utm_source=HotelWebsite&utm_medium=BookNow&utm_campaign=Funch85264&utm_term=KweeZeenAccor85264

Kindly note that guests will need to input promo code “FUNCH20” into the ‘Comments Section’ of the booking link to enjoy the 20% discount.

The brunch and drinks fees (before discounts) are SG$118++ for food, SG$55++ for wine and beer, SG$65++ for Prosecco and SG$75++ for champagne.

There is also even a complimentary shuttle bus service running between Harbourfront and Sofitel Sentosa so event guests do not have to worry about logistics and can focus on relaxing and having a great time!

Sofitel Sentosa Shuttle Bus Details

Depart Harbourfront: Every 30 min from 1200 till 2300 hrs

Depart Sofitel Sentosa: Every 30 min from 1200 till 2330 hrs