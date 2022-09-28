Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Total Corbion PLA, Nature Works LLC, Cofco

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable, thermoplastic polymer made from renewable resources like corn starch or sugar cane. Unlike other thermoplastics, PLA can be broken down by microbes over time, making it an attractive material for sustainable and biodegradable products.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in PLA technology is the development of new and improved methods for the production of PLA. For example, research is ongoing into the use of enzymes to catalyze the conversion of lactic acid into PLA, which could potentially lead to a more efficient and cost-effective production process.

Another key trend is the development of new and improved PLA-based products. In particular, there is a growing interest in the use of PLA for 3D printing applications. This is due to the fact that PLA can be easily printed using standard 3D printers and the fact that it is a biodegradable material.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Polylactic Acid (PLA) market are its biodegradability and renewability.

PLA is made from renewable resources such as corn starch, tapioca roots, or sugarcane, making it a more sustainable option than traditional plastics made from fossil fuels.

PLA is also biodegradable, meaning it can be broken down by bacteria and other microorganisms. This makes PLA a more environmentally friendly option than traditional plastics, which can take hundreds of years to degrade.

Market Segments:

The polylactic acid market is segmented by grades, applications, end-use, and region. By grades, the market is classified into thermoforming grade, extrusion grade, and others. On the basis of applications, it is bifurcated into bottles, films, sheets, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into packaging, agriculture, textiles, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global polylactic acid market includes players such as Total Corbion PLA, Nature Works LLC, Cofco, Futerro, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co Ltd, Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co Ltd, Corbion Purac, SUPLA, Synbra Technology bv, and others.

