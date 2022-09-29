REHAIR LAB DEVELOPS MODERN HAIR REPLACEMENT SERVICE: SOLVING MALE PATTERN BALDNESS & HAIR LOSS IN SINGAPORE

Singapore, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hair loss is a heart-wrenching experience that about 85%[1] of Caucasian men above 50 will have to come to terms at the mid-point of their lives and 25%[2] of men suffer from hair loss before the age of 21. While it appears that only and 14.1% of Asian men face the same balding issues, balding is a rising phenomenon in Asia[3]. From hair transplants to wigs, hair fibre applications and herbal treatments, it is an arduous process for many men to regain their head of crowning glory.

Started in 2021, Rehair Lab has been in the business of helping sufferers of balding stave off social stigma and self-consciousness to regain confidence and professional prospects. Initially, the company started off with research to understand the market trends in the hair loss treatment industry. They found that young people were more conscious about their appearance than ever before, and the style and quality of hair they had made a great impact on their choices. That is why many of them considered going for a hair transplant, or more often than that, for a less costly hair scalp treatment. However, most of them were not able to achieve the results that they wanted. Transplanted hairs would not adjust or take to the head, and permanent scarring was a much bigger risk than advertised. Herbal remedies, which required their busy clients to set aside a few hours every week over many months (or sometimes years) to maintain their regime in order to regrow their hair, did not seem to be an effective solution either. Other solutions also looked unnatural and were often cumbersome or troublesome to apply (like wigs and hair fibres).

It did not take long for the founders of Rehair Lab to start thinking of a new solution for their frustrated clients that would be fast, effective, easy to maintain, and most importantly, non-surgical.

Rehair Lab then experimented with the centuries-old wig making technology and combined them with newer clip-in hair extensions as alternative hair replacement solutions and last year, Rehair Lab officially launched the initial versions of their hair loss replacement system and it became an instant hit. After working with numerous manufacturers and clients, Rehair Lab has now formalised their programme into a Modern Hair Replacement System launched in December 2021.

“When we founded Rehair Lab, we did not expect to see such a prevalence of hair problems among men, and listen to the number of painful stories on how past treatments did not work for them. We knew we had to help them. Our solution is a simple one, but most importantly it works and we are able to help men regain their confidence without affecting their scalps or pockets much!”, says Alex Ding, one of Rehair Lab’s founders.

Rehair Lab’s Modern Hair Replacement System conceals bald spots with the application of a combination of an invisible base, natural hair, and modern ventilation methods to affected areas and styled according to each individual’s preferences. This solution is painless and instant and even provides a natural-looking hairline. This solution allows their clients freedom in hair styling (cut, colour, style, curl), is breathable and believably natural looking – it provides a realistic density to the hair as their hairpieces are made out of 100% human hair, along with the perfect thickness and even allows users to play sports without any hindrance.

The Service is also low maintenance and incredibly cost-effective compared to other hair loss solutions in the market. Compared to a hair transplant surgery of between SGD 6,000 to SGD 12,000, Rehair Lab’s solution is but a fraction of this price, painless and lasts longer.

Rehair Lab’s Modern Hair Replacement Service is available at their salon in Paya Lebar and prices start at SGD 388 for a basic bald patch to SGD 688 for a whole head solution. For more information, visit www.rehairlab.com.

Rehair Lab

Rehair Lab specialises in Hair Replacement services to resolve hair loss problems and create a new refreshing look for our customers, mainly men. We take pride in handling each client’s personalised styling needs by offering a range of solutions to resolve their hair loss issues.

Rehair Lab’s custom top-quality Modern Hair Replacement System has been proven to be 100% effective. It has zero downtime, does not require surgery nor causes any pain, is easy to maintain and and blends well with natural hair.