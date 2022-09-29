Westend Dental Offers a Golden Smile with Premier Invisalign Service

Saskatoon, SK, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —The Westend Dental team have a passion for making a difference – and that’s changing the lives, and the teeth, of their patients. One of the most popular options to achieve a flawless smile is Invisalign clear braces.

The orthodontics – Dr Shaun Brakstad, Dr Robb Penkala, Dr Shane Mamer and Dr Karl Martin – are collectively recognized as a Gold Invisalign Provider for the high level of education, training and experience they have provided for more than ten years.

Invisalign takes a modern approach to straightening teeth, using a custom-made series of clear aligners created for a patient. They are also the most popular method of straightening teeth for adults and teens because they are effective, comfortable, and simply discreet.

Invisalign dental braces can fix a number of problems, including teeth that are crowded, crooked or widely spaced, as well as addressing crossbite, overbite and underbite. At Westend Dental, the team will assess if clients are good candidates depending on the complexity of their oral needs.

On average, the treatment time is roughly 8-16 months, and you will use about 15 to 30 aligners, but this will vary for each patient. More complex needs will require more extended time frames along with more treatments.

The team will offer transparent guidance and advice on the Invisalign treatment to achieve a great smile with little interference in your daily life. The best part of the process is that most people won’t even know you’re straightening your teeth.

If you are curious how Invisalign clear aligners can straighten your teeth, pick up a new business card from Westend Dental, scan the QR code and instantly see what Invisalign can do for you.

As the premier dental clinic in Saskatoon, Westend Dental also offers a range of dental care services, including dental implants, teeth cleanings, teeth whitening, emergency dental care, root canal, dental cleaning, dental checkups, and much more.

The dental clinic offers a relaxing and soothing environment for kids and adults alike. They were the first dental clinic in Saskatoon to serve patients seven days a week, and they are also open evenings.

To book a consultation about Invisalign or to review Westend Dental’s scope of services:

Phone: (306) 978-1700

Website: https://westend-dental.ca/