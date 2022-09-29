Distroller Donates Neonate Babies to NICU Families for NICU Sibling Support Day on Sept. 29

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand with art and design at its core that spreads good vibes for ages 0 to 102, donates Neonate Babies to local nonprofit Miracle Babies for this year’s NICU Sibling Support Day on Sept. 29. The Neonate Babies will be given to siblings of families with newborns in the NICU that are in the Miracle Babies transportation program, which provides rides to and from the NICU.

The Miracle Babies transportation program began in June 2020 and supports families all over San Diego County. Miracle Babies works closely with hospital clinicians and health care providers to ensure parents have access to their newborns, addressing inequities for low-income parents through free access to transportation. Recently, the program has expanded to include transportation for moms with high risk pregnancies and cardiac babies in need of regular cardiac appointments.

“Having a baby in the NICU is difficult for any family, and it can be an added challenge to explain to child siblings why their baby brother or sister can’t come home,” said Miracle Babies Founder Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “The Neonate Babies are a great resource to help siblings of NICU newborns better understand the care and attention their new family member needs.”

The Neonate Babies intend to help demonstrate the delicate care process, similar to those of hospitalized newborns, to child siblings of babies in the NICU. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

Miracle Babies currently provides transportation to Rady Children’s Hospital, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Kaiser Permanente San Diego. Miracle Babies aims to expand the program and offer transportation support on weekends and serve additional hospitals.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.miraclebabies.org

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support NICU families. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the NICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.