New Book by Carolyn Light Bell: Love’s Little Triumphs

If you ask, “Where’d you come up with that?” I will point to my noggin and say, “From up here, the same place I create every idea.”

After a while, I don’t know what’s true or what I imagined.

After all, “Anything is possible.”

Does it really matter—fact or fiction?

What matters is that everyone triumphs through love and laughter.

Carolyn Light Bell is a photographer, writer, and educator. Published works include “Delivery”, a collection of poetry; “I Heard a Fish Cry”, a collection of short stories; “Eleanor and The Little Tortuga” and “Lala and Her Friends”, bilingual children’s books.

Title: Love’s Little Triumphs: Short Stories

Author: Carolyn Light Bell

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196291

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 278 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.