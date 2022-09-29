Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Industry Overview

The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals is consequently driving the demand for single-use systems. Thus, the adoption of disposable systems in pre-clinical scale biopharmaceutical production is expected to propel the growth of the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. The COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for key stakeholders of the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. The pandemic provides a new perspective on implementation of single-use systems. Major biopharmaceutical companies are experiencing increased demand for bioprocessing technologies, in turn, driving the revenue. For instance, in September 2020, ABEC’s Custom Single Run (CSR) technology was selected by Serum Institute to enhance large-scale, single-use manufacturing of nearly 1 billion doses of Novavax COVid-19 vaccine.

The collaborations between OEMs and independent suppliers of sensors help in delivering complete single-use assemblies with trusted integrity. For instance, in December 2020, Pall Corporation collaborated with Single-Use Support GmbH for advances in the biopharmaceutical sector. The latter company is distributing the RoSS platform, which widens Pall’s portfolio of integrated solutions. Such collaborations are aimed at accelerating the use of disposables sensors across upstream and downstream unit operations.

Furthermore, the development of single-use sensors with expanded use is also expected to boost the growth of the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. A project such as “Single-use glucose sensors for bioreactor” by Stobbe Tech, C-CIT, and Zurich University of Applied Sciences in the past years which aimed at developing single-use sensors for online measuring of glucose and lactate in bioreactors has positively impacted the revenue growth over the past years. Technological challenges in the implementation of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors may hamper market growth. Thus, companies are engaged in focusing their efforts on the development of improved disposable sensors. For instance, Emerson Electric’s Rosemount 550pH single-use sensor and connector offers storage, installation, gamma sterilization, and standardization in a wetted and retracted condition. This creates opportunities for emerging market players to gain considerable market share, thereby driving the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market on the basis of sensor type, workflow, end use, and region:

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

pH Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Conductivity Sensors

Flow Meters & Sensors

Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Upstream

Downstream

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

Labs & Academic/ Clinical Research Institutes

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

ABEC

Hamilton Company

PendoTECH LLC

Equflow

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Malema Engineering Corporation

Dover Corporation

Broadley-James Corporation

High Purity New England, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

ESI Ultrapure

