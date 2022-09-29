Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Size to Touch USD 3.0 Billion by 2027 | Key Players and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Industry Overview

The global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, rising adoption of monopolar electrosurgery instrument by laparoscopic surgeons, and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are some of the major factors driving the market.

Minimally invasive surgeries help in minimizing post-surgical complications, offer faster recovery and lower readmittance rates, thus reducing overall treatment cost. A study in The Journal of the American Medical Association stated that open surgery requires an average hospital stay of 7.4 days, while the hospital stays for laparoscopic and thoracoscopic surgeries is for 4.5 days. The study further stated that the total cost of care for minimally invasive surgeries was 23.0% less than open surgery. According to the researchers at Johns Hopkins, preventing post-surgical complications saved about USD 300 million annually by opting for minimally invasive procedures.

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market – The global needle-free drug delivery devices market size to be valued at USD 16.26 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market based on type, application, end use, and region.

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hand Instrument

Generator

Dispersive electrodes

Accessories

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

General surgery

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular surgery

Others

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument market include

Conmed

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic Plc

KLS Martin

Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Apyx Medical Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

Stingray Surgical Products, LLC

Surgical Holdings

