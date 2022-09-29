UNESCO’s Opinion on Social and Emotional Learning

New Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Through innovative teaching, UNESCO MGIEP’s Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) interventions aim to build intellectual and emotional intelligence in youth. SEL seeks to teach people better understand differences, become more self-aware, and develop a sense of empathy within a diverse community and their surroundings.

Anantha K. Duraiappah, Director, UNESCO MGIEP, says, “Social and emotional learning (SEL) allows individuals to recognize and steer through emotions, mindful practice engagement, and display prosocial behavior for human thriving towards a peaceful and sustainable planet. Research suggests that Social and Emotional Learning allows individuals to build emotional resiliency. The research is associated with emerging literature from the neurosciences. The research encourages the ‘whole-brain learning approach, implying that our brain, which is the ‘seat’ of our learning experiences, is trainable in cognitive and emotional intelligence.”

Social and Emotional Learning helps youth understand their emotions and recognize them completely. This learning approach will enable them to display empathy towards people around them. Thus, they also learn to make better, positive, and more responsible decisions. Our main objective on UNESCO MGIEP is to adopt streams of social-emotional learning that will help to completely transform the education system and promote peace, human development, and a better future. In addition to this, we offer Social Emotional Learning courses digitally via FramerSpace. This homegrown platform connects many learners with peers and creators by creating online courses with the help of building blocks and artificial intelligence.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development is the first research institute established in India, New Delhi, that works intending to achieve sustainable development goal 4.7 towards education to encourage sustainable and peaceful societies. The effectiveness of SEL in the classroom leads to the development of numerous frameworks, tools, and curricula around the globe.

As SEL frameworks are rapidly being embraced by education systems worldwide, it is necessary to conduct a critical science and evidence-based evaluation of the literature to establish the essential elements of quality SEL taught to the students. The approach aims to develop a more peaceful and sustainable social-emotional society worldwide.