Panamax Elated to Attend Money 20/20 USA

Posted on 2022-09-29 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is elated to participate in the Money 20/20 USA, set to be held from October 23–26, 2022 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Money 20/20 USA provides a platform to talk about models like open finance and embedded services that will change how money moves and who moves it.

Money20/20 is the leading global stage where stories unfold, and the future is shaped. The premier unites C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators, and disruptors from across the world to drive change in the future of money. At the event, industry legends and pioneers will hit the stage to fuel meaningful conversations and catalyze change through the collision of people and ideas.

