Finprov Launches Its New Course – Business Accounting Professional (BAP)

Kochi, India, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Finprov Learning is one of the leading accounting and finance training institutes in India. Every business organisation needs an accounting professional for analysing the financial transactions. Thus there are masses of career opportunities for accounting professionals.

On account of the demand for accounting professionals Finprov launched their new course, Business Accounting Professional (BAP). A fully online four month course that makes future accountants well versed in business accounting.

A well developed course module by experienced and well qualified faculties which is also focused on practical oriented training. One of the major advantages of completing a BAP course is that you can get additional certification in accounting softwares such as SAP FICO and Tally Prime.

BAP course helps to embark your skills in Tally, Income Tax, GST, MS excel, PF & ESI calculation, and SAP FICO. The general topics covered under the BAP courses are :

Practical Accounting

Tally Prime with Case Study

GST Theory

Income Tax Basics

ESI & PF Calculations

MS Excel Basics

Advanced MS Excel

Basics of SAP

Language and Professional Skills

Finprov’s BAP course is feasible for students who need to build a career in accounting or who need urgent jobs. Professionals who want to upgrade their skills and want to restart a career in accounting can enroll for a BAP course.

By enrolling in the BAP course you will get engaging learning experience through expert training. Finprov’s BAP course focuses on global recognition through tech enabled learning. The entire course helps to provide hands-on experience with case studies. The BAP course is designed in a way to complete coverage of the entire syllabus leading to better exposure. This course provides 50 hours mentoring sessions and mock tests. Every student will get individual attention and be empowered with unique learning methods. Major advantage of completing Finprov’s business accounting professional course is that it is assured 100% placement assistance.

About

Finprov Learning was founded by a group of chartered accountants and is one of the leading accounting and finance training institutes. Finprov provide learning courses in accounting and finance for students, professionals, and everyone who want an aspiring career in accounting sector. Their main intention is to provide job oriented skill development and assemble highly qualified professionals.

Finprov’s goal is to provide world class learning facilities for their students and make them achieve their career dreams through innovative learning methods and expert trainers.

Finprov has centres throughout Kerala and is expanding to other states. They have centres in Trivandrum, Pandalam, Vytilla in Kochi, Geo Infopark, Majeri, Kasargod, and Bangalore.

Check out their official website to know more about Finpov Learning.