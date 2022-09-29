North America Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2028

North America Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The North America ceramic tiles market size was valued at USD 20.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The demand for ceramic tiles in North America is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to their properties, such as durability, rigidity, and easy maintenance. Moreover, easy installation, coupled with, the availability of ceramic tiles in a wide range of colors, texture, and dimensions, is anticipated to increase their popularity for wall and flooring applications. The market growth in North America came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to decelerated growth across countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. As per the survey from the U.S. Chamber of commercial construction index, the overall construction index plunged from 74 in Q1’20 to 56 in Q2’20 due to the extent of shutdown restrictions. However, relaxations in lockdown from Q3’20 onwards gradually improved, resulting in a more stable supply chain across the construction industry.

The U.S. construction sector in the country witnessed a severe downfall in the year 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The construction industry in the U.S. is facing challenges such as shutting down construction sites, labor shortages, and supply chain disruption. Furthermore, raw product supply from China, which is the main supplier of construction products to the U.S., was disrupted due to lockdowns, which negatively impacted the supply chain, thus disrupting the growth in 2020.

Key manufacturers are integrating themselves with numerous service companies including graphic studios that aid in developing new graphics for the production of more aesthetically appealing products. In addition, it includes suppliers of end-line processing to finish the final product with cuts, grinding, and lapping.

In the recent past, ceramic tiles production has witnessed a rising trend of digital inkjet printing technology for product decoration. In addition, significant advances in print head design and ink formulation are expected to enhance the penetration of the aforementioned technology in the ceramic tiles industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the market is witnessing the expansion of commercial printing system portfolios both for online and offline use.

The manufacturers have their own network of company-owned dealers who directly cater to the end users. These authorized dealers are involved in the distribution of all types of products, which, in turn, aids in providing personalized services to consumers with detailed information on each product.

High demand from the construction sector, coupled with an organized supply chain catering to consumer needs, is expected to propel growth. Furthermore, the high cost of rehabilitation has created a market for products with a much longer life span and requires minimal maintenance, thus promoting the use of ceramic tiles as compared to its counterparts.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America ceramic tiles market include

Roca Tile USA

Daltile

Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.

Crossville Inc.

Marazzi

Mirage Granito Ceramico USA Inc.

Grupo Lamosa

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Ceramica del Conca Spa

Interceramic

Pamesa Ceramica Compactto S.L.U.

Keratile S.L.U.

Equipe Ceramicas, S.L.U.

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Porcelanicos HDC Ctra

Tarkett

Emser Tile

Florida Tile, Inc.

ANN Sacks Tile & Stone

Iris US

