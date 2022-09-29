Mind Workplace Receives ‘Most Impactful System’ Award in 2020 by GWFM

Berkeley Lake, GA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mind Workplace wins the “Most Impactful System Award” in 2020 by Global Workforce Management. It helps maturity in adoption with easy designing, creating value for the business. On different globally recognized platforms, Mind Workplace software has won several recognitions and positive reviews from the end-users.

Omind has enhanced its Mind Workplace software by adding new features for delivering innovative services that can deploy quickly and securely. The target market of Omind Technologies is small, medium, and large-sized companies across India and the USA. The target departments Mind Workplace serves are Recruitment, Payroll, LMS, Efficiency, Community, Insights, and People.

Mind Workplace software offers you candidate management and workforce management aspects. This software streamlines and simplifies each aspect of employee management. It helps providing accurate and in-depth insights for focusing on your employees. The workforce management system adds efficiency and quality to the management of employees.

With Mind Recruitment, it focuses on building culture, managing new recruits, and delivering effective recruitment management. It helps in the overall candidate management of new recruits and candidates. It is a flexible and powerful software that streamlines and structures employee onboarding solutions. It helps in easy screening of top talents, is a paperless approach, and seamless candidate management. Moreover, it also helps in making unbiased decisions for smart hiring and also helps make good hiring decisions.

Mind payroll says goodbye to payroll complications and is used for accountants. This software helps manage, process, and calculate payroll in specified time periods. This automated software simplifies routine, complicated, and repetitive payroll tasks with the generation of results in no time. It aids in providing on-time salary with calculating taxes and instant generation of payslips. Along with this, this software helps processing payroll in a few clicks, minimizing compliance risks and tax penalties. This software helps creating insights to salary structure, with the accurate and on-time calculation of salary.

Mind LMS is a high-end software that helps creating analytical reports with regular assessing of strengths and employee performances. It will help providing your managers with good scope in gaining higher insights to training programs and making improvements for enhanced team efficiency and productivity. This LMS software helps provide an outstanding learning experience and higher engagement with more excellent retention. It also allows better team productivity and helps make business decisions.

Mind Efficiency software helps track business in-times and monitor leaves by setting performances and improvement plans. The software offers hassle-free following employee hours, building a productive workforce, and easy to measure with optimizing employee effectiveness. It also helps provide instant access to detailed data.

Candidate management software helps automate recruitment by making business operations simple, better aligned, and efficient. It also helps with publishing job openings, tracking applicants, scheduling interviews, and helps managing resumes. It also helps in workforce management by allocating resources and people, monitoring attendance, and optimizing productivity with reduced risks. With effective management of the workforce, it helps build a sustainable business that is used for improving scalability.

Mind Community module helps enhance your company’s employee engagement. It helps boost employee morale values by minimizing employee burnout as well as employee attrition. It, therefore, helps in getting timely feedback by automating the mood tracking of the employees.

You can sign-up with Mind Workplace today as it offers detailed and accurate insights about employee attendance, learning, and productivity. In addition, the company can provide you with a free trial of the products for better managing your workplace. Apart from this, Omind offers different products like Quality Management and Intelligent Platforms for the effective digital transformation of your company.