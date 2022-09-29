Crypto Payment Gateway Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Opportunities And Forecast

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global crypto payment gateway market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030. Cryptocurrency payment gateway is a payment processing system or infrastructure that enables merchants and providers to accept payments across different cryptocurrencies while ensuring security. Cryptocurrency payment gateways are generally transaction facilitators between merchants and customers. Factors such as growing digital or online frauds, government initiatives to promote cryptocurrency, and others are driving the market’s growth over the forecasting period. However, lack of awareness across emerging economies will be a major restraining factor hampering market’s growth.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Crypto Payment Gateway Market

COVID-19 positively impacted the market’s growth, as global lockdowns forced people to stay inside and work from home. The major market players operating in the cryptocurrency payment gateway market seek this as an opportunity to adopt various strategies to inform people regarding cryptocurrency. Further, they employed social media platforms to gain traction, as the online activities of every individual doubled during a pandemic. Also, various social influencers, online advertisements, and rewards offered by the crypto payment gateway application propel the market’s growth amid the pandemic.

Scope of the Global Crypto Payment Gateway Market

The study categorizes the crypto payment gateway market based on crypto currency type, type, application, and end-users, at the regional and global levels.

By Crypto Currency Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Binance Coin

Others

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Web-based

Mobile-based

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

iGaming

Online Entertainment Projects

E-stores

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia the Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The bitcoin segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by cryptocurrency type

Based on type segment, the global crypto payment gateway market is divided into bitcoin, ethereum, tether, and binance coin. Among these segments, bitcoin accounts for the major market share of 2021. The growing demand for market exchange and consumer demand for diversified investments drive the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share and is estimated to hold a major share over the forecasting period. The growth is attributed to the rising awareness among people regarding crypto investment, government initiatives, and the expansion of major market players in the region to gain more traction. Such factors are estimated to accelerate the market’s growth over the forecasting period.

Global Crypto Payment Gateway Market Major Players