Enteric Disease Testing Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica, Inc.

Enteric disease testing is a diagnostic tool used to identify infections of the gastrointestinal tract. This type of testing can be used to detect bacteria, viruses, and parasites that may cause illness. Enteric disease testing can be performed using various methods, including stool cultures, serologic testing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in enteric disease testing technology.

One is the development of more sensitive and specific tests. This is important because it allows for earlier detection of disease and can help to improve patient outcomes.

Another trend is the use of multiple tests, which can detect multiple pathogens simultaneously. This is important because it can help to reduce the time to diagnosis and can also help to reduce the number of false-positive results.

Key Drivers:

Enteric Disease Testing market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of enteric diseases and the rising awareness about these diseases. Enteric diseases are a group of infections that affect the intestines and are caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites. These diseases can lead to severe diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some cases, they can also lead to life-threatening complications such as dehydration, malnutrition, and sepsis. The most common enteric diseases are cholera, typhoid fever, and gastroenteritis. These diseases are more common in developing countries where sanitation and hygiene conditions are poor.

Market Segments:

The Enteric Disease Testing Market is segmented by therapeutics, technology and region. By therapeutics, the market is divided into campylobacter, cryptosporidium, e-coli, enteroviruses and rhinoviruses. Based on technology, it is monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, information technology, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Enteric Disease Testing Market includes players such as Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica, Inc., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid Coris Bioconcept, Diasorin, Meridian Bioscience, Quest Diagnostics and Trinity Biotech.

