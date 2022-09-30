IEM is emerging as the top Engineering College in West Bengal with a strong faculty team

Calcutta, India, 2022-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — IEM college has put itself in such a place with the 100% placement record in the past few years. The credit is due to the college management of course and the students that are doing incredibly well. When students are doing well for consecutive years, then you must appreciate the faculty members for their contribution towards the welfare and betterment of the students. In this institute, lots of high-end professors are available who help students both online and offline to clear their basics.

With the availability of regular professors and lecturers, the college also arranges lecturers and sessions with industry experts often. Industry experts visit the college as honorary faculties and help students understand the real picture beyond the college premises. These lecturers not only show the real picture but also help students prepare for the real world. They tell students a lot of way outs to handle different problems at work places. With all this knowledge and applications, students can understand how they need to get prepared and how to face problems boldly.

Besides this, IEM also gives its students an opportunity to work in the real world for real companies. Wonderful internships are offered to students in the final years of the college. Besides this, students will also get assignments related to real world problems. So, they have to step out of the college premises, visit some companies, understand how things work there, and then finish their assignments successfully. IEM intends to prepare their students in an industry-specific way. They came up with several amazing ideas which will improve every student’s performance. When you are in the real world, problems will multiply with each passing day. You have to prepare yourself to face all those problems and come out as a winner.

IEM works in a very different way rather than other regular engineering and management institutes in town. They have emerged as the top engineering college in West Bengal and they truly deserve that place. In this journey, the role of a strong faculty team cannot be ignored, even for a second.

