Electric Bed Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Electric Bed Industry Overview

The global electric bed market size was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing demand for electric bed is attributed to the rising number of hospitals in developing countries, increasing patient population, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption of technologically advanced products. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has increased the number of patient admissions in hospitals and clinics. The electric beds are among the major requirements for aged people and patients with critical conditions. The electric beds provide several facilities, such as extra comfort and improved blood circulations, and are equipped with caregiver assistance, which is very beneficial for such patients. Therefore, this may surge the demand for the product, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The presence of a large population pool over 60 years, which typically has a lower immunity level and is prone to neurological diseases, cardiac problems, cancer, and spinal injuries, is expected to be a high impact-rendering factor for the growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the WHO, globally, the number of people aged 65 or older is anticipated to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to diseases, such as arthritis, heart attacks, stroke, osteoporosis, and obesity. Patients suffering from such diseases may require an electric bed as they are more comfortable for them for treatment. Hence, the growing geriatric population is likely to result in the growth of the market.

The rising number of surgeries globally is also a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70.00 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. Similarly, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2015, more than 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in the U.S. within ambulatory care settings. In the case of surgeries, an electric bed is among the essential requirement in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Therefore, such instances are expected to fuel market growth.

Electric Bed Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric bed market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Electric Bed Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Semi-automatic Electric Bed

Fully Automatic Electric Bed

Electric Bed Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

General Bed

Intensive Care Bed

Bariatric Bed

Birthing Bed

Others

Electric Bed End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Reproductive Care Centers

Dentistry

Others

Electric Bed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Electric Bed market include

Arjo

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co., LTD.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker

Malvestio Spa

LINET

Gendron Inc.

Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.

