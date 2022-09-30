Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2030

The extended longevity of vehicles has fuelled the demand for auto repair & maintenance services. Furthermore, reliable maintenance services, service flexibility, and cost competitiveness are expected to make automotive repair and maintenance services highly sought-after.
An increase in passenger cars will accelerate the repair & maintenance services sales. There has been a grow in demand for electric vehicles in some regions compared to previous years, creating demand for auto repair & maintenance services.
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market based on services & parts and service providers at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Services & Parts
- Engine Oil
- Gear Oil
- Brake Oil
- Grease
- Tires
- Batteries
- Wear & Tear Parts
- Air Filter
- Cabin Filter
- Oil Filter
- Wiper Blades
- Collision Body
- Starters & Alternators
- Lighting
- Exhaust Components
- Spark Plugs
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Service Providers
- Automobile Dealerships
- Franchise General Repairs
- Specialty Shops
- Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops
- Tire Shops
- Others
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Manufacturers –
- LKQ Corporation
- Mobivia Groupe
- Inter Cars
- Mekonomen Group
- Hance’s European
- EUROPART Holding GmbH
- USA Automotive
- CarParts.com, Inc.
- myTVS
- M & M Auto Repair
- Bosch Car Service
- Wrench, Inc.
- Sun Auto Service
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2022
|
USD 729.79 Billion
|
Market Size In 2030
|
USD 1,207.80 Billion
|
CAGR
|
6.50%
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
Segment Coverage
|
Services & Parts, Service Providers, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|LKQ Corporation, Mobivia Groupe, Inter Cars, Mekonomen Group, Hance’s European, EUROPART Holding GmbH, USA Automotive, CarParts.com, Inc., myTVS, M & M Auto Repair, Bosch Car Service, Wrench, Inc., and Sun Auto Service.
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
