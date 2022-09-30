Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | LGC Limited, American Proficiency Institute, College of American Pathologists

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Laboratory Proficiency Testing. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Proficiency testing is an evaluation of a laboratory’s performance by having the laboratory analyze samples that are either well-characterized or that have been analyzed by an independent reference laboratory. The results of the proficiency testing are then used to assess the laboratory’s performance and to identify areas in which the laboratory may need to improve.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in Laboratory Proficiency Testing technology is the development of online platforms and software that allow for the creation and management of proficiency testing programs.

Another key trend is the development of new methods for delivering proficiency testing samples. These methods include the use of courier services, the use of online sample delivery platforms, and the use of automated sample delivery systems.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market are the increasing demand for quality assurance and quality control in various industries, the need for regulatory compliance, and the increasing number of accredited laboratories. The demand for quality assurance and quality control is increasing in various industries, as the need for accurate and reliable test results is critical in many industries. The food and beverage industry, for example, requires accurate testing of products for safety and quality.

Market Segments:

The laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented by technology, end-use, and region. By end-use, the market is classified into water, nutraceuticals, biologics, and others. Based on technology, it is cell culture, PCR, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global laboratory proficiency testing market includes players such as LGC Limited, American Proficiency Institute, College of American Pathologists, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, QACS – The Challenge Test Laboratory, Merck & Co Inc, NSI Lab Solutions, AOAC International, Absolute Standards Inc, and others.

