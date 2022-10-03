Demand For Agricultural Equipment Is Projected To Register A Positive CAGR Of 4% During 2022-2032

Agricultural Equipment Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report By Product (Agricultural Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment), By Application (Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting), Regions and Segments – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The Agricultural Equipment Market was valued at 16.16 billion USD in 2022 and  is expected to reach a value of 237.08 billion USD  during the forecast period 2022-2032,    registering a positive CAGR of   4% .

The major players covered in Agricultural Equipment Market research report  are:

  • AGCO Co., Ltd.
  • escort group
  • Agro Master
  • Iseki Co., Ltd.
  • APV GmbH
  • Belotta AgriSolutions
  • CLAAS KGaAmbH
  • CNH Industries Nevada
  • Dear & Company

Key Market Segments in Agricultural Equipment Industry Research

  • Perspective by product
    • agricultural tractor
    • agricultural harvester
    • agricultural planting equipment
      • row crop growers
      • air planter
      • grain drill
      • etc
    • Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment
    • agricultural spraying equipment
    • hay and forage equipment
    • other agricultural equipment
  • by application
    • Agricultural equipment for land development and seed preparation
    • Agricultural equipment for sowing and planting
    • Agricultural equipment for growing weeds
    • Agricultural equipment for plant protection
    • Agricultural equipment for harvesting and threshing
    • Agricultural equipment for post-harvest and agricultural processing

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Agricultural Equipment Market report provide to readers?

  • Fragmentation of agricultural equipment based on product type, end use and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each agricultural equipment player.
  • It details the various regulations of the government on the consumption of agricultural equipment.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on agricultural equipment around the world.

This report covers the following agricultural equipment market insights and assessments: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Agricultural Equipment market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on demand for key industries and agricultural equipment
  • Latest industry analysis of Agricultural Equipment market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.
  • Analysis of key trends in the key industrial agricultural equipment market and changing consumer preferences.
  • Changes in agricultural equipment demand and consumption of various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in agricultural equipment
  • Agricultural equipment market sales in the US will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • Agricultural equipment demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

The Questions Answered in the Agricultural Equipment Market Report are:

  • How has the agricultural equipment market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects for the global Agricultural Equipment, based on region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for agricultural equipment?
  • Why is agricultural equipment consumption the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

