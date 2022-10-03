Energy Drinks Market Is Expected To Register Growth At A CAGR Of Approximately 8% By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing demand for energy drinks among athletes continues to be a key driving factor for the global market; however, high caffeine content continues to remain a key impediment. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global market of energy drinks is projected to represent more than US$ 37,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

The global energy drinks market continues to grow on account of a host of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Consumption of energy drinks is largely concentrated among athletes and sportspersons. Energy drinks remain a popular source of instant nourishment and refreshment and they have remained popular among consumers who indulge in strenuous activities.

According to Australian Institute of Sports Nutrition, the high content of carbohydrates in energy drinks helps athletes in recovering lost nutrients quickly. Energy drinks are high in ergogenic acid, which can help in revitalizing the body.

In addition to the ‘athletes’ demographic, demand for energy drinks is also significant in the healthcare sector. Energy drinks contain niacin, which helps in management of arthritis and low blood lipids. High content of pantothenic acid in energy drinks also helps in management of allergies, skin disorders, anxiety, and stress.

Although the outlook on energy drinks market remains positive, concerns about the potential side-effects of energy drinks have meant that more consumers are shifting to natural and organic drinks. There has been a significant shift in consumer behavior towards drinks that have been manufactured from natural ingredients. Changes in perceptions among consumers can lead to dip in global sales of energy drinks.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Alcoholic Energy Drinks Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Nature Organic Energy Drinks Non-Organic Energy Drinks

Distribution Channel Energy Drinks Sales via Modern Trade Energy Drinks Sales via Drug Stores Energy Drinks Sales via Convenience Store Energy Drinks Sales via E-Commerce Energy Drinks Sales via Other Retail Format



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Energy Drinks Market

• Canada Energy Drinks Market Sale

• Germany Energy Drinks Market Production

• UK Energy Drinks Market Industry

• France Energy Drinks Market

• Spain Energy Drinks Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Energy Drinks Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Energy Drinks Market Intelligence

• India Energy Drinks Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Energy Drinks Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Energy Drinks Market Scenario

• Brazil Energy Drinks Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Energy Drinks Market Sales Intelligence

