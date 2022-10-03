North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Operating Room Doors And Walls Market Precise Outlook to 2028

North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Operating Room Doors And Walls Industry Overview

The North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific operating room doors and walls market size was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in consumer preference for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements, increase in the number of treatments and surgeries performed, and a surge in patient safety and operational efficiency are contributing to the market growth. In addition, the market is expected to grow because of the factors, such as increasing development and deployment of operating room doors and walls with advanced features, such as automatic sliding doors, PVC-coated doors, and wall panels, elbow push button, catch-less safety handle, electronic privacy glass, integral blinds, touchless foot-triggering sensors, modular walls, and hermetic sealing, to ensure infection control in operating theatre entryways.

For instance, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC provides a range of automatic operating room sliding doors and ADA-compliant swing door operators for improved mobility of hospital staff and patients and infection control in entryways of operating rooms.

The growing number of healthcare centers, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), oncology specialty clinics, and cancer centers, is increasing the need for upgraded operating rooms, which is expected to drive the market. For instance, in September 2016, a new operating room was opened in Hanusch Hospital owing to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. The operating room is equipped with five highly modern operating theatres with high technology and hygiene standards and one state-of-the-art hybrid room.

Moreover, the rise in the number of hospitals and ASCs owing to the rise in demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure and the higher adoption rate of operating rooms owing to the expanding patient pool with various chronic diseases are bolstering the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, Skanska signed a contract with Oulu University Hospital and built a new hospital in Oulu worth EUR 190 M (about SEK 2.0 billion). The hospital includes intensive care units, delivery wards, emergency rooms, operating rooms, and support functions.

June 2020: Grupsa Doors Systems updated BIM models of hermetic doors in hospital range to deliver automatic contactless opening, avoiding the spread of pathogens and diseases.

Grupsa Doors Systems updated BIM models of hermetic doors in hospital range to deliver automatic contactless opening, avoiding the spread of pathogens and diseases. August 2019: Gilgen Door Systems acquired Wupper Glas + Tür – Technik GmbH to enhance the company’s presence in the German market.

Gilgen Door Systems acquired Wupper Glas + Tür – Technik GmbH to enhance the company’s presence in the German market. April 2019: According to data published by Definitive Healthcare, there were more than 9,280 active ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S., around 1,213 in California, 722 in Florida, 710 in Texas, 514 in Georgia, 434 in Maryland, and 333 in New York.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America, Europe & Asia Pacific operating room doors and walls market include

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

STANLEY Access Technologies LLC

GEZE

Getinge AB

DAGARD

Medifa

Bawer S.p.A.

AMENSCO

SAMEKOM

LeoCon Group

Integrated

Lindner Group

Grupsa Door Systems Alvo

Thermod

Grupsa Door Systems

MEDIK Hospital Design GmbH

Dortek

