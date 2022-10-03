Medical Beds Market To Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Revenue generated from medical bed sales in 2020 totaled a net worth of US$ 3.8 Bn, which is expected to rise by a further US$ 1.7 Bn over the course of the next ten years. The aforementioned data is analyzed in a recently updated industry survey by Fact.MR, a market research, and competitive intelligence provider. Analysts at Fact.MR also predict the market to progress at a steady CAGR of 3.7% through 2031.

Hospitalization saw an immense boost with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this majorly influenced demand for medical beds across the globe. Medical beds are an essential aspect of treatment of any patient as they provide comfort, safety, inflection control, and aid in risk management.

The major players covered in Medical Beds Market research report are:

  • Striker Co., Ltd.
  • Hillom Holdings
  • Getinge AB
  • InvarCare Corporation
  • Friend Corporation
  • Medline Industries
  • LINET spall. Corporation
  • Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
  • Span-America Medical Systems Inc.
  • Mary Barra Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Bed Industry Survey

  • By product type:

    • electric medical bed
    • Inverted Medical Bed
    • manual medical bed

  • End users:

    • hospital
    • ASC
    • other facilities

  • By application:

    • intensive care unit
    • non intensive care bed

  • By use:

    • acute care bed
    • psychiatric treatment bed
    • long-term care bed
    • obesity bed
    • etc

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Medical Beds Market report provide to readers?

  • Segmentation of Medical Beds by Product Type, End Use and Geography.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D project, acquisition and product launch of each medical bed player.
  • It details various government regulations on the consumption of medical beds.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global medical bed.

The report includes the following Medical Beds Market insights and assessments, which will be helpful to all participants involved in the Medical Beds Market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and medical bed demand
  • Latest industry analysis of Medical Beds market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.
  • Key trends Medical Bed market analysis and changing consumer preferences in key industries.
  • Changing demand for medical beds and consumption of various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in Medical Bed
  • US medical bed market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • Europe’s medical bed demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

Questions asked about the Medical Beds Market report include:

  • How has the medical bed market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global Medical Beds by region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for medical beds?
  • Why is medical bed consumption the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

