Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Clarios, Power-Sonic Corporation, Exide Technologies

An absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery is a lead-acid battery in which the electrolyte is suspended in an absorbent glass mat (AGM) separator between the lead plates, instead of being in liquid form as in a flooded lead-acid battery. The advantage of an AGM battery over a flooded lead-acid battery is that it is maintenance-free and can be used in any orientation without the risk of leakage. AGM batteries are also more resistant to vibration and shock, making them ideal for use in vehicles.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Absorbent Glass Mat Battery technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Newer generations of AGM batteries are more efficient than older ones, meaning they require less energy to charge and discharge. This improved efficiency is due to advances in the manufacturing process and the use of more sophisticated materials.

2. Improved Durability: AGM batteries are designed to withstand more vibration and shock than traditional lead-acid batteries. This makes them ideal for use in applications such as automotive and marine applications where there is a lot of movement.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Absorbent Glass Mat Battery market are the increasing demand for stop-start vehicles and the stringent emission norms.

The stop-start technology is being increasingly adopted in vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This technology requires batteries that can withstand frequent charging and discharging cycles. The stringent emission norms in developed countries are also driving the demand for absorbent glass mat batteries. These batteries help in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and other pollutants from vehicles.

Market Segments:

The absorbent glass mat battery market is segmented by type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into stationary, and motive. Based on application, it is bifurcated into automotive, UPS, industrial, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into OEM, and aftermarket. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global absorbent glass mat battery market includes players such as Clarios, Power-Sonic Corporation, Exide Technologies, C&D Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Universal Power Group, Fullriver Battery, EnerSys, Robert Bosch GmbH, Odyssey Batteries, and others.

