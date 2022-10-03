Ammonium Sulfate Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Novus International, Sumitomo Chemical, Helm AG

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ammonium Sulfate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ammonium Sulfate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Ammonium Sulfate Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/ammonium-sulfate-market/

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic salt with the formula (NH4)2SO4. It is a white crystalline solid that is highly soluble in water. Ammonium sulfate is used as a fertilizer for alkaline soils and as a drying agent for chemicals. It has a role as a fertilizer, a food additive, and a reagent. It contains sulfate.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in Ammonium Sulfate technology.

One is the increasing use of Ammonium Sulfate as a fertilizer. This is due to its high nitrogen content, which is essential for plant growth. Ammonium Sulfate is also being used increasingly as a flame retardant. This is because it is effective at reducing the spread of fire and is less toxic than other flame retardants.

Ammonium Sulfate is also being used more as a soil amendment. This is because it can improve the structure of the soil, making it more conducive to plant growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21506/

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Ammonium Sulfate market are its low cost, ease of manufacture, and wide range of applications.

Ammonium sulfate is used as a fertilizer, in animal feed, and in the textile industry. It is also used in fireproofing and as an additive in a variety of industrial and consumer products.

The low cost of Ammonium sulfate makes it an attractive choice for many applications.

Market Segments:

The ammonium sulfate market is segmented by product, application, and region. By product, the market is classified into solid, and liquid. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global ammonium sulfate market includes players such as Novus International, Sumitomo Chemical, Helm AG, Domo Chemicals, BASF, SABIC, Honeywell International, Lanxess Corporation, Royal DSM, and others.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21506/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.