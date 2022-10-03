Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Honeywell International, Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology that allows aircraft to automatically transmit their position, altitude, speed, and other data to ground stations and other aircraft. This information can be used by air traffic controllers to improve the efficiency and safety of air traffic. ADS-B is also used by pilots to avoid collisions and to improve their situational awareness.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology is a surveillance technology used by air traffic controllers to track aircraft. It is a cooperative technology, meaning that it relies on aircraft equipped with ADS-B transmitters to broadcast their position, altitude, velocity, and other data. ADS-B has several advantages over traditional radar-based surveillance. It is more accurate, has a wider coverage area, and can be used in areas where radar cannot be used, such as over oceans or mountainous terrain. ADS-B is also less vulnerable to interference and can be used in conjunction with other surveillance technologies, such as satellite-based systems.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology used in aircrafts for transmitting their positional data to air traffic controllers and other aircrafts. The data is transmitted via a digital signal that can be received by ground stations as well as other aircrafts equipped with ADS-B receivers. ADS-B has a number of benefits over traditional radar-based surveillance systems. For example, it provides more accurate positional data which can be updated more frequently. This allows air traffic controllers to have a more precise picture of where aircraft are at any given time, and therefore better manage traffic flows.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market is segmented by type, fit, platform, component and region. By type, the market is divided into on-board and ground stations. Based on fir, it is segmented into line and retrofit. On the basis of platform, it is bifurcated into fixed and rotary. Based on component, it is classified into transponder and receiver. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market includes players such as Honeywell International, Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Avidyne Corporation, and Trig Avionics Ltd.

