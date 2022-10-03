Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | 3M, Afton Chemicals, Engineered Fluids

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Vehicle Fluids Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Vehicle Fluids Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Electric vehicle fluids are used to cool and lubricate the components of an electric vehicle. The most common type of electric vehicle fluid is ethylene glycol, which is used as a coolant. Other types of electric vehicle fluids include transmission fluid, motor oil, and brake fluid.

Key Trends:

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe. The rising concerns over the harmful emissions from the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are further fueling the market growth. The stringent government regulations to reduce the emission levels are also propelling the market demand.

Key Drivers:

The main drivers of the electric vehicle fluid market are:

1) Increasing demand for electric vehicles: The electric vehicle market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The sales of electric vehicles have increased significantly in the past few years due to the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

2) Need for better fuel economy: The electric vehicle market is driven by the need for better fuel economy. Electric vehicles are more efficient than gasoline-powered vehicles and offer better fuel economy.

Market Segmentation:

The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market is segmented by type, distribution channel and region. By type, the market is classified into grease, brake fluid, heat transfer fluid and drive system fluid. By distribution channel, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the Electric Vehicle Fluids Market are 3M, Afton Chemicals, Engineered Fluids, Dober, FUCHS, Infineum International Limited, Kluber Lubrication, M&I Materials Limited, Motul PANOLIN International Inc. and Valvoline Inc.

