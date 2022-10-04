Mission Pink Breast Cancer Walk/Run to benefit Valley women on Oct. 8

Mission, TX, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — A 13th Annual Mission Pink Walk/Run for Breast Cancer Awareness & Treatment will be held Saturday morning, October 8th at 7 a.m. outside of Mission Regional Medical Center, and will include an after party with prizes, music, food vendors, and fun for the entire family amid a sea of pink T-shirts.

“Rock Out Cancer” will be the theme for the family-friendly and pet-friendly event, with the theme song being “Don’t Stop Believing”. Participants and sponsors – including the very generous title sponsor, H-E-B — will help save the lives of local women, as proceeds will provide free digital screening mammograms to uninsured women over the age of 40 who live in the Rio Grande Valley.

Mission Pink is the first and largest 5K walk/run of its kind in Hidalgo County, with up to 2,000 people of all ages participating in the charity event.

“I would like to cordially invite everyone in the community to take part in this life-changing event,” said Kane Dawson, CEO of Mission Regional Medical Center. “Let us show our support to every woman as we walk/run together in the fight against breast cancer. Together we can and will win!”

An estimated one out of every eight women born today will be diagnosed with breast

cancer at some time in her life, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Mission Pink will kick off at 7 a.m. on Oct. 8 with inspirational presentations, followed by the walk/run at 8 a.m. on the grounds of Mission Regional Medical Center, 900 S. Bryan Road in Mission. H-E-B is serving as Title Sponsor for the event. For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Paola Lopez at (956) 323-1152 or at PLopez3@primehealthcare.com.