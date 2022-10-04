Tennessee Human Rights Day 2022 Sets Theme: Advancing Universal Freedom

Nashville, TN, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place in person on December 8th.

Tennesseans will gather in person for the first time in three years on December 8, 2022 to celebrate International Human Rights Day. During the event, leaders are acknowledged, and awards will go to human rights champions in three categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service and Lifetime Achievement.

The planning committee has just announced the theme of the 2022 event will be “Advancing Universal Freedom,” and will focus on Article 28 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “Everyone is entitled to a social and international order in which the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration can be fully realized.”

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, United Nations Association, Amnesty International, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology, and others, work together each year to plan the event.

“Human Rights Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge advocates and leaders while also learning more about what human rights really mean for all people,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.

The event will also have speakers, entertainment and various exhibits from human rights organizations. All information regarding the event can be found on the website www.tnuhr.org.