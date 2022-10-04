New Book by Katharine Studer: Saving the Children

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Katharine Studer: Saving the Children: Poems

Katharine Studer’s work focuses on the common everyday occurrences that are often ignored or overlooked. A poem can be a form of activism, as it prompts readers to look more closely at a societal event, or a political issue. Her poems often give a perspective that is both common and unique, in a vernacular approach that makes the subject easy to connect to and understand. Often dismissed as domestic themes, these poems go beneath what is on the surface to investigate the origin of an issue, a behavior and a routine.

Katharine Studer divides her time living in her home state of Ohio and the city she loves, San Francisco. She has taught college writing courses for over 20 years at universities in California and Ohio. She currently teaches writing at San Francisco State University, San Jose University and Ashland University in Ohio. She graduated with an MFA degree in Creative Writing from Bowling Green State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from The Ohio State University.

Title: Saving the Children: Poems

Author: Katharine Studer

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419021

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 84 pages

Format: Paperback

