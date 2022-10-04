Lifestyle Physicians Aesthetics to Celebrate Its 7th Year with Special Discounts!

Warrenton, VA, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Lifestyle Physicians Aesthetics has served the community of Northern Virginia with all its skin care needs for seven years. From Botox treatment to dermal fillers and vampire facelifts, the med spa center led by Dr. Sagar Verma has always prioritized their patient’s health and lifestyle to provide personalized skin care treatment.

To celebrate the joyous occasion of their 7th anniversary, which falls on October 5th, 2022, Lifestyle Physician Aesthetics has announced several special discounts that will be valid throughout the day on October 5th.

These discounts include:

$1,299 Vampire Facelift Treatment ( Regular Price $1,600)- Increase your skin’s firmness and elasticity and make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.

$799 Microneedling Treatment ( Regular Price $900)- Enhance your skin’s appearance and smoothness.

$499 Purchase Any Filler (Regular Price $600)- Book any filler and get a $499 limited-time discount on one syringe.

$10.50/unit Botox/Xeomin (Regular Price $12/unit)- Reduce unwanted facial wrinkles and achieves a smoother, radiant, and youthful look. Buy a minimum of 50 units to redeem the discount.

$399 Chemical Peel- Say goodbye to dark spots; choose from two types of chemical peels to address your aesthetic goals.

15% off on O-shot and P-shot Treatment- Quick, non-invasive, drug-free treatment for enhanced sexual benefits.

Come and Join us for our 7th Anniversary celebration by booking your appointment.