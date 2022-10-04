DERMASOLUTIONS installs Two New Devices at their clinic: Q switch ND YAG LASER TONING DEVICE AND HYDRAFACIAL

Bangalore, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Derma Solutions offers two incredible new skincare devices: Q switch Nd Yag Laser Toning Device and Hydrafacial. These treatments have been proven effective in removing dark spots, thereby brightening the skin.

The Q-switch Nd: YAG laser emits a longer, near-infrared ray of 1,064 nm that can penetrate deeper into the skin. As a result, it can selectively destroy deep-seated dermal melanocytes via photothermolysis.

Regular laser toning sessions gradually improve enlarged pores, pigmentation, spots, or marks brought on by skin diseases like acne and rosacea, melisma, and tanning. For the best skin health and rejuvenation maintenance, laser toning might be compared to a medical facial. One of the key benefits of this product is that the principle of selective photo thermolysis can be applied to pigmented lesions to achieve the desired clinical results while causing minimal damage to the surrounding area.

On the other hand, Hydrafacial is a multi-step facial treatment typically performed with a proprietary Edge Systems machine. It has grown in popularity due to the immediate “wow factor” it provides in terms of brightening and firming skin. The treatment consists of three steps. Serums are infused into the skin after exfoliation, That final step is the main reason supporters claim it is so effective.

To know more about their Q-switch Nd YAG laser, Hydrafacial and other products, visit their official website, call +919741223217, or mail them at info@dermasolutions.co.in

About the company

The Dermasolutions clinic, based in Bangalore, Karnataka, has been offering top-notch treatments and is a premier location for weight loss, hair transplants, and skin care. It is driven by passion and vision. A team of skilled & experienced aesthetic practitioners & doctors, who specialise in providing a particular range of invasive & non-invasive medical skin & hair treatments, back the company’s low costs and great services.

Contact Details:

Phone: +919741223217

Email: info@dermasolutions.co.in