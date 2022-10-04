smartData Reflects on the Latest Technology Web 3.0

Punjab, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — smartData is a leading global software organization integrated with the topmost technologies that adopt advanced strategies to make business easily accessible to target audiences. We provide domain and technology consultation that helps business integrators to offer the best services to esteemed customers in less time.

Our goal is to build customer trust and loyalty toward our team, enhance their technical skills and stay ahead of competitors. We strive to exceed our customers’ expectations by applying new technologies Like blockchain, NFT, Artificial intelligence and many more. The advanced Web 3.0 technology will cryptographically connect data from individuals, corporations, and machines, ensuring the rise of new markets and associated business models.

Our AI and ML consulting services deliver a personalized roadmap and implementation to automate your internal processes and develop cutting-edge products. We help companies to launch their own Cryptocurrencies and conduct ICOs to improve their business. Our experienced developers provide an all-inclusive infrastructure such as token creation, distribution, ICO platform hosting, landing page design and extensive digital marketing services.

We have excellence in providing learning capabilities to work with classification and regression problems. We use the latest tools like speech recognition, drug classification, biometric identification, image classification, face detection, sentiment analysis, classifying articles, medical data classifications, real-time predictions, etc.

Connect with us to know more about how we can transform your business through machine learning! Our team of developers is proficient in tools and libraries like TensorFlow, PyTorch, sci-kit-learn, regression models, classifier models, SVC, SVM, YOLO, Keras, etc.

We understand the importance of creating system excellence; a diverse and inclusive environment for our people is necessary. Our focus is on the necessary skills of this ecosystem, including mobility, cloud, analytics and integration with medical devices, wearables, procedures and systems like pharmaceuticals, labs and more.

We developed solutions by taking advantage of multiple domains in health tech, proptech, edtech, fintech, MedTech, retail tech, consumer tech etc. Our organization visualized BigData from multiple sources from in-memory data and live connection data sources and used various tools for reporting like SSRS, Power BI, Tableau, and other libraries like Dash, Plotly, matplotlib, seaborn, etc.

Our knowledgeable team is constantly learning the online world, digging deeper and striving to provide our clients with unmatched results and rankings on search engines. We bring outstanding services and diverse expertise to the forefront as a team. We believe in taking responsibility for our actions and learning from failures.

The latest technology introduced will enhance the efficiency and productivity that will last for a longer period. We deliver top-notch services to customers as well as startup companies.